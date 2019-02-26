EU fully supports OSCE MG co-chairs work on Karabakh conflict settlement – envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union fully supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Piotr Switalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, according to news.am.

The diplomat recalled that last week the mediators visited the region.

According to him, there are several positive elements in different directions as they have seen “an unprecedented law level of casualties.”

“We have seen very law level of hostilities,” the envoy noted adding there is also a positive response from the parties following the meetings at the level of leaders and foreign ministers.

“This is important for progress. But the process itself is extremely difficult and fragile. All we can do as external partners is to put our trust in the efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs and their activities and this is what we are doing as EU,” he added.

Switalski noted that EU will be ready to contribute to the rehabilitation of the region when the peace comes.

