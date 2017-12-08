EU-funded Twinning Project of Support to Azerbaijan's State Maritime Administration completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing Event of the Twinning Project “Support to the State Maritime Administration to Improve Liability in Maritime Transport in the Republic of Azerbaijan

Funded by the European Union, with total budget of 1,163,933.40 Euro the project was jointly implemented by the State Maritime Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Spanish Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Housing (Fomento).

The main purpose of the project was to increase the capacity of the State Maritime Administration in the implementation and application of liability procedures foreseen in the International Conventions concerning maritime safety and prevention of sea pollution in Azerbaijan in conjunction with the legislation of the European Union.

The event was attended by the Deputy Head of the State Maritime Administration, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, representatives of high level authorities, as well as Beneficiary Country members and Member State.

The importance of the project in approximation of the national legislation to the international standards in the field of maritime transport was stressed at the event. The amendments introduced to the national legislation and adopted Laws were highlighted.

Successful results of the resent IMO Member State Audit Scheme conducted in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the role of the Twinning Project in the process of the preparation to the Audit were also emphasized.

During the meeting, the Long Range Identification and Tracking National Centre of the Maritime Safety Center under the State Maritime Administration was demonstrated.

