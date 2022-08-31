EU gas storage facilities already filled by 80%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union filled its gas storages at 80% two months ahead of schedule, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"At EU level, we diversify sources, save energy and store it. Our gas storage is already filled at 80%. But to cut our dependence on Russian fossil fuels, we need renewables," von der Leyen wrote.

Most of the EU governments have refused to pay for Russian gas in roubles defying Moscow’s demands. Ursula von der Leyen warned that the transition to rouble settlements with Russia would mean a violation of the sanctions against Russia, in particular against its banking sector.





News.Az