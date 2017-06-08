EU hails Azerbaijan’s reforms to develop non-oil sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is carrying out important reforms to develop the non-oil sector, said Malena Mard, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The EU also wants to be a partner of Azerbaijan in the non-oil sector, said Mard addressing the 3rd EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on Thursday, APA reported.



She expressed hope that a new agreement to be signed between the EU and Azerbaijan will further enhance mutual cooperation.



Mard noted that the parties are currently cooperating on the basis of the agreement on cooperation and partnership.



“However, many events took place after the signing of this agreement. We must work together to create a new legal framework. This agreement will allow us to take advantage of new opportunities,” she said.



The new agreement will also cover economic cooperation, added Mard. “EU is Azerbaijan's main trade partner. Fifty percent of foreign investments in Azerbaijan fall on EU countries. EU wants to be Azerbaijan’s partner in the non-oil sector,” she said.

News.Az

