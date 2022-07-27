EU hails development of dialogue with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union highly appreciates the active development of dialogue with Azerbaijan, Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event dedicated to intellectual contest organized by the EU called “How well do you know Europe?”, the diplomat said the contest is dedicated to the European Year of Youth.

Michalko also commended the successful development of cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan in the field of education.

“The EU aims to increase participants' knowledge of Europe's history, values and culture by bringing together young people aged 14-26 from all regions of Azerbaijan, also encourage teamwork and the development of analytical skills,” he said.

“About 555 applications were received, but only 66 candidates from 14 teams were allowed to participate in the competition,” Michalko noted.

The ambassador added that the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan planned a number of events to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the European Year of Youth, such as EuroVillage, European Summer School and the EU Youth Competition.

News.Az