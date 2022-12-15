EU hails progress in talks on new deal with Azerbaijan

EU hails progress in talks on new deal with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations between the European Union and Azerbaijan on a new agreement mark progress and continue at a high level, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Ambassador Michalko expressed confidence in the conclusion of a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan in the near future, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the EU will allocate 2 billion euros to help Azerbaijan diversify its economy, establish new jobs and promote inclusive agro-food systems.

“Some EU-funded projects have already been launched in Azerbaijan. In December of this year, the implementation of a project aimed at improving the management of the Baku International Sea Port to become the most developed port in the region and obtain the “green port” started,” the diplomat said.

In general, according to the diplomat, the outcomes of the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation in 2022 were effective.

Ambassador Michalko also touched upon the situation in the South Caucasus.

“The EU is striving to ensure peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus and taking an active part in the ongoing peace process [between Armenia and Azerbaijan],” he added.

News.Az