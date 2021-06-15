EU has carried out 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations - Von der Leyen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has passed the 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations threshold, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70% of adults in the EU next month,” Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account.

