Yandex metrika counter

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

  • Health
  • Share
EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union's drug regulator and public health body have recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region reels with an increase in infections, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the COVID-19 causing coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      