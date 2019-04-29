EU helps Azerbaijan improve financial transparency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the launch of the twinning project “Strengthening the institutional and administrative capacity of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan”

He made the statement while speaking at a conference on "Strengthening the institutional and administrative capacity of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on April 29.

The project has been implemented since November 2017, he said. In his words, it was divided into four major components, and 32 employees passed trainings since the beginning of the project.

The main objective of the project is to promote the possibilities for implementing the mandate of the Chamber of Accounts and ensuring transparency in the financial sector of Azerbaijan, Wojciech Kutyla said.

