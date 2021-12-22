EU High Rep Borrell welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell greatly welcomed the exchange of statements between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the summit held in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“It was striking that for the first time the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan exchanged constructive comments at the Eastern Partnership summit,” he wrote in his blog.

Borrell noted that this was possible thanks to mediation efforts facilitated by EU Council President Charles Michel, which showed the EU's readiness to play a stronger role in efforts to resolve the conflict in the South Caucasus.

News.Az