EU High Representative for S. Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

The European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the EU’s press service.

Klaar is currently in Armenia, after which his visit to the Azerbaijani capital Baku is planned.

Klaar is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings in Azerbaijan on July 15.

News.Az