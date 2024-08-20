EU-Hungary tensions mount over alleged visa facilitation for Russians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions between the European Union and Hungary have heightened over Budapest's alleged move to relax Schengen visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

Hungary has yet to address the EU Commission's request for clarification on its "National Card" program, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.The dispute comes on the heels of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's controversial visit to Moscow shortly after Hungary assumed the EU presidency, further straining already fraught EU-Hungary relations.EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson had requested an explanation from Hungary regarding the "National Card" program, which reportedly allows Russian and Belarusian citizens easier travel within the EU. The deadline for Hungary's response passed on Monday without any comment from Budapest.The issue is expected to be a key topic at the upcoming EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Aug. 28, which has been moved from Hungary amid ongoing tensions, diverging from the tradition of holding informal meetings in the capital of the country holding the EU presidency.Hungary's position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has often clashed with the broader EU stance, with Orban facing accusations of being "pro-Russian," which he denies. Additionally, Hungary has been at odds with the EU over military and financial support for Ukraine and its EU membership negotiations.These disagreements compound existing EU concerns about Hungary's "adherence to democratic principles and the rule of law," which have led to the freezing of a significant portion of EU budget allocations to Hungary under the "breach of Union law" procedure.

