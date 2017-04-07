EU implements 45 twinning projects in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is pleased to have carried out 45 twinning projects in Azerbaijan so far, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters in Baku Apr. 7, APA reported.

She outlined that Azerbaijan is a leader in the Eastern Partnership region in cooperation in twinning projects with the EU.



“The results of these projects have been very positive for the EU and Azerbaijan and helped strengthen the relations between the parties,” Mard said.



She went on to add that over 1,000 experts have worked in twinning projects with Azerbaijan in recent years, and more than 100 visits have been made to the EU.



Mard noted that the most successful projects were carried out in the areas of social welfare, statistics, ecology, etc.

News.Az

News.Az