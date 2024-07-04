EU imposes new tariffs on China-built EVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU will impose tariffs of up to 37.6% from July 5 on imports of electric vehicles made in China, EU officials said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

There is however a four-month window during which the tariffs are provisional and intensive talks are expected to continue between the two sides as Beijing threatens wide-ranging retaliation.The European Commission's provisional duties of between 17.4% and 37.6% without backdating are designed to prevent what its president Ursula von der Leyen has said is a threatened flood of cheap EVs built state subsidies.The rates, laid out in a 208-page document published on Thursday, are almost exactly the same as those announced by the Commission on June 12. The executive made slight adjustments after companies identified minor calculation errors in the initial disclosure.Beijing said then it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard China's interests.These could include retaliatory tariffs on exports to China of products such as cognac or pork.

News.Az