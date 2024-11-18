EU imposes sanctions on Iranian shipping firms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has expanded its sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran’s support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The new sanctions target the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director, Mohammad Reza Khiabani, among others, by adding them to the EU’s sanctions list, News.Az reports.The measures focus on vessels and ports used for the transport of Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missiles, and related technologies and components.They include a ban on transactions with ports and locks owned, operated, or controlled by the sanctioned individuals and entities.

