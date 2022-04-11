Yandex metrika counter

EU is supportive of direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

  • World
  • Share
EU is supportive of direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has commented on a phone call between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Important development following last week’s Brussels meeting. European Union is supportive of direct contacts and engagement," the tweet reads.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      