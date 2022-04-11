EU is supportive of direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

EU is supportive of direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

EU is supportive of direct contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has commented on a phone call between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Important development following last week’s Brussels meeting. European Union is supportive of direct contacts and engagement," the tweet reads.

News.Az