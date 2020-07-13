EU issues statement on tense situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has made a statement on the escalation of tension along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The state came after Sunday’s provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

In its statement, the EU urged both sides to stop the armed confrontation, refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation.

“In this context, both sides should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. This serious ceasefire violation highlights the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow,” read the statement.

The EU also called on the sides to strictly respect the ceasefire, devote energy and resources to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, meaningfully re-engage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and prepare their populations for peace.

News.Az