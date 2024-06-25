EU launches membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union on Tuesday launched accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced, News.Az reports.

“It is very good news that today the European Union opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,” von der Leyen said in a video message.“We stand at the threshold of a significant and transformative moment for these two countries and for our Union. And we celebrate the values and principles that bind us together. The EU has always been more than a political and economic union. It is a testament to our collective aspiration for peace, for security, for democracy and for prosperity,” she said.The European Commission stressed that the people of Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated their unwavering commitment and determination to be a part of this project.“Even in a time of war and turmoil they have started extensive reforms.They know, that their journey will be rigorous and demanding. The accession negotiations are designed to prepare the candidates for the responsibilities of membership. This is why there are no shortcuts. We embark on these negotiations in a strong spirit of openness, engagement, and commitment,” she said.“The path ahead will be challenging. But it is also filled with immense opportunities for Moldova and Ukraine – as well as for our entire Union.Together, we can forge a larger, more dynamic and forward-looking Europe. So I wish you a very successful start of the accession negotiations,” von der Leyen added.

News.Az