EU leaders agree on top jobs for next five years

The former Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, has been appointed President of the European Council, News.Az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen has been reappointed as President of the European Commission while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was named the new EU High Representative.Shortly after, outgoing European Council President Charles Michel officially confirmed the information.The European Parliament is to vote on the candidates during its plenary session in July.Kallas may begin her duties in October, while Costa - in December. Von der Leyen will unveil her new European Commission in September.

