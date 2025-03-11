EU leaders seek "step change" in 2025 to boost economy
European Union leaders are focused on reducing bureaucracy, lowering energy prices, and tapping into private savings to stimulate the bloc's economy, according to a draft joint statement from March 10.
They will convene in Brussels March 20-21 as part of the next European Council, News.Az reports citing Politico.
“2025 should mark a step change in the EU’s action to boost competitiveness,” the document reads, urging the European Commission to cut red tape by 25 percent — and by up to 35 percent for SMEs — and to “stress-test” existing legislation for simplification.
Leaders are also expected to call on policymakers to “better protect EU citizens against high energy costs” and to complete a “genuine Savings and Investments Union” as a top priority.
