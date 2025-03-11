EU leaders seek "step change" in 2025 to boost economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union leaders are focused on reducing bureaucracy, lowering energy prices, and tapping into private savings to stimulate the bloc's economy, according to a draft joint statement from March 10.

They will convene in Brussels March 20-21 as part of the next European Council, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“2025 should mark a step change in the EU’s action to boost competitiveness,” the document reads, urging the European Commission to cut red tape by 25 percent — and by up to 35 percent for SMEs — and to “stress-test” existing legislation for simplification.

Leaders are also expected to call on policymakers to “better protect EU citizens against high energy costs” and to complete a “genuine Savings and Investments Union” as a top priority.

