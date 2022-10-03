EU leaders to discuss next steps on energy, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"At our meeting we will discuss how to continue providing strong economic, military, political and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," said European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs meetings of EU country leaders.

The EU leaders' gathering in Prague will also produce guidance to Brussels on the next steps the EU should take to address soaring energy prices, Michel said.

"Our primary objective is to ensure that we guarantee security of supply and affordable energy for our households and businesses, particularly as the winter cold approaches," he said.

