EU leaders to mull Ukraine’s membership application in June

The European Council plans to consider Ukraine’s application for EU membership at the upcoming summit in June.

This is stated in European Council conclusions on Ukraine published on its website, News.Az reports.

“The European Council takes note of the preparation of the Commission’s opinions on the application for EU membership of Ukraine as well as the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, and will revert to the matter at its June meeting,” the statement said.

“Ukraine’s reconstruction will require comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future. The European Union and its Member States are prepared to play a major role in this regard,” the document noted.

