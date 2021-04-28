Yandex metrika counter

EU legal case against AstraZeneca next hearings set for May 26

A Brussels court decided on Wednesday to hold two more hearings on May 26 in a legal case brought by the European Union against AstraZeneca over COVID-9 vaccine deliveries.

A first hearing was held on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah told journalists after the hearing: "AstraZeneca deeply regrets the decision of the European Commission to start this legal action in relation with the COVID-19 (vaccine) supply agreement. We hope to resolve this dispute as soon as possible."


