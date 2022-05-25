EU looks forward to positive resolution to discussions among NATO allies – Charles Michel

The European Union looks forward to a positive resolution to discussions among NATO allies, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The tweet comes following a meeting between Charles Michel and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The European Council head stressed that this is a pivotal moment for Sweden and the EU.

“NATO membership will be mutually beneficial for both the EU and NATO. It will make Europe safer. And we look forward to a positive resolution to discussions among NATO Allies. We fully support your choice and your decision,” Michel added.

