EU makes statement on presidential election in Azerbaijan

The European Union External Action has issued a statement on the presidential election held in Azerbaijan April 11.

“As noted by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), the Azerbaijani authorities displayed a positive attitude towards international observers, who were able to operate freely, which constitutes a constructive step. According to the EOM, the election took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws,” said the statement.

“The EU expects the Azerbaijani authorities to take on board and implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations in relation to these and previous elections. The EU stands ready to assist in this process. The EU looks forward to continuing dialogue and working closely with Azerbaijan, including with a view to addressing fundamental issues of democracy and human rights during the renewed term in office of the President, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan and EU-Azerbaijan relations,” the statement said.

News.Az

