EU may include Armenia on a blacklist

The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens, APA reports quoting Bloomberg.

Ambassadors representing EU governments are due to discuss the list ahead of the finance ministers meeting.



As many as 36 countries could be included according to the draft summary table and seen by Bloomberg, including Serbia, Armenia, Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands, Panama and Tunisia.



Seven Caribbean jurisdictions have been given additional leeway until February due to the damage suffered from recent hurricanes, while commitments by U.K. territories including Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey were deemed sufficient. A total of 92 jurisdictions are being screened, while the list is expected to be continuously updated.

News.Az

