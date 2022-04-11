EU membership questionnaire presented to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi handed over the European Union membership questionnaire to Georgia’s Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

The questionnaire contains 369 questions, significantly less than the ones received by other EU partners. Previously, forms including about 2,000-5,000 questions were received by countries aspiring to join the Union.

After the Georgian authorities respond to the questionnaire, the European Commission will prepare its report and forward it to the European Council. Georgia has 1.5 months to complete the questionnaire.

On March 11, the European Council invited the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, to submit its opinions on the EU membership applications of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

Georgia officially applied for EU membership on March 3. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed the country’s membership application.

