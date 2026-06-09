EU must be 'creative' with new Russia sanctions, Kallas says

EU must be 'creative' with new Russia sanctions, Kallas says

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The European Union must find innovative ways to ramp up pressure on Moscow and deplete the financial resources fueling its war in Ukraine, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas declared on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin alongside Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, Kallas revealed that the bloc is actively drafting its 21st sanctions package. The upcoming measures are designed to aggressively choke off Russia's access to both the cash and materials required to sustain its military operations, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end," Kallas stated. "It will also end if the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue."

The newly proposed EU package is expected to introduce a temporary freeze on the Russian oil price cap. Additionally, it will crack down heavily on the financial networks helping Moscow bypass current restrictions, specifically targeting banks, oil traders, refineries, and cryptocurrency operators. While some EU member states are pushing for even stricter penalties, Kallas noted that final approval requires a unanimous agreement across all member nations.

Transitioning to broader global security concerns, Kallas issued a stark warning regarding the Middle East, calling the current ceasefire a "fragile pause." She emphasized that a return to full-scale war would devastate the region, adding that Iran’s continued closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane is "unacceptable" and actively threatening the global economy and food supply chains.

Kallas also highlighted the escalating dangers faced by thousands of European troops serving under the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, who are operating under an increasing threat from Hezbollah.

With Ireland set to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month, Foreign Minister McEntee affirmed that maintaining pressure on Russia and backing Kyiv’s bid for EU membership will remain a central focus for Europe moving forward.

News.Az