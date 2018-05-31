EU names relevant areas for future economic co-op with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s position as a transport hub presents a lot of opportunities for businesses, European Commission's spokesperson told Trend.

The spokesperson noted that the EU has over 300 companies doing business in Azerbaijan coming from over 20 member states.

"The EU accounts for around 50 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade, with bilateral trade flows amounting to over 11 billion euros in 2017 (1.7 billion eurosin EU exports to Azerbaijan; 9.4 billion euros in imports from Azerbaijan into the EU). EU imports from Azerbaijan are mostly (98 percent) fuels and mining products, while EU main exports to Azerbaijan are machinery and chemical products (nearly 45 percent)," said the European commission’s representative.

The spokesperson went on to add that the EU is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan: the EU has invested over $20 billion in the country (representing 46 percent of total foreign direct investments) over the past 11 years and it is the largest foreign investor both in the oil and non-oil sector.

"Though these figures are encouraging, much more could be done as regards the Azerbaijani investment climate. In particular, the country's position as a transport hub presents a lot of opportunities for businesses. Industry, transport, agriculture, information technology, tourism, education and health are some examples of areas that are relevant for future EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation," said the European Commission’s representative.

The spokesperson pointed out that to achieve such progress, Azerbaijan should move towards the diversification of its economy to ensure the country's transition to a sustainable private sector-led non-oil growth model.

"The Azerbaijan government has undertaken certain actions in this direction and reforms in various sectors are envisaged. The EU stands ready to support Azerbaijan in this endeavour through the provision of EU expertise and best practices accompanying those reforms," added the European Commission’s representative.

In this regard, the spokesperson believes that the launch of negotiations in February 2017 on a new bilateral comprehensive agreement has given new impetus to the cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

"The new agreement will replace the current Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The main objective for the trade negotiations is to create a more solid basis for economic convergence of Azerbaijan with the EU and with international standards as well as for its long-awaited future membership in the World Trade Organization. The agreement should result in a reduction of barriers to trade, improve the business environment and encourage sustainable development for the benefit of citizens," added the spokesperson.

News.Az

