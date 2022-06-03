EU official discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, who is on a visit to Yerevan, met with Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the normalization of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Grigoryan hailed the EU’s efforts to help normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az