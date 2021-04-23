EU officials urge cooperation against climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU officials have called for joint commitment and action across the world to reduce emissions by 2030 in the fight against climate change, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Today we must strengthen global unity around ambitious new targets," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate on Thursday hosted by US President Joe Biden, noting that five years had passed since the Paris agreement was signed.

Warning that the world was getting "dangerously" close to 1.5 C of global warming, she stressed that because of this, the time is ripe for fresh climate action.

She underlined that in the coming COP26 meeting in Glasgow, the world must show that it understands that the preceding Paris Agreement "is humanities' life insurance."

"Science tells us it is not too late yet but me must hurry up," von der Leyen added.

Touching on efforts to tackle the negative effects of climate change, she mentioned the European Green New Deal and the continent's first Climate Law that passed just recently, as well as the block's goals on dealing a significant dent in emissions.

The European Commission head also noted that EU countries had agreed by 2030 to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to 55% below their 1990 level.

"Climate action is also a massive opportunity for economies, it creates new markets and mobilizes new investments, transforming industries and it unleashes innovation for a healthier and more prosperous future, she added.

News.Az