News.Az reprints from Vesti.Az and article headlined "EU once again supported Azerbaijan and refused to Armenia - AFTER PASHINYAN" by Zaur Nurmammadov.

Brussels has already understood that it deals with a populist.

The results of the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels, timed to the NATO summit, where he held a number of fact-finding meetings with world leaders, give disappointing forecasts for Armenia. Such a conclusion can be drawn from the statements of Pashinyan himself. Thus, at a briefing after the meetings Pashinyan stated that after the change of power in Armenia as a result of the velvet revolution, the policy of the European Union (EU) did not change with respect to the official Yerevan, remaining the same as three or four months ago.

"And we state this - we must either reduce the inspiration of the tone of these statements, or significantly change the policy," Pashinyan said, adding that with the assistance of international partners Armenia will be able to implement reforms more quickly, but will not act as a petitioner. At the same time, Pashinyan complained that the EU position towards Armenia is not entirely clear. This is due to the fact that the high statements of European capitals after the "velvet revolution" in Armenia were not backed up by business.

"Recently there was a statement that the EU is preparing to help Armenia in the amount of EUR160 mln. But this is the amount of assistance that somehow was provided for Armenia by the EU. I told our partners that, despite the fact that earlier this figure was not made public, I am aware that a few months ago it already was, that nothing has changed," said Pashinyan.

In other words, Pashinyan expressed disappointment with the EU's attitude towards Armenia. Apparently, he hoped that European officials should lay a red carpet in front of him and cover with bills. Pashinyan expressed his displeasure ambiguously. "Frankly, I made it clear to our partners that this is not very clear and not entirely acceptable. But, on the other hand, I repeat, we are not in the position of asking, it is their choice, their decision, what policy to pursue. When they are determined, we will formalize our attitude to their policy," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

It is noteworthy that Pashinyan's remarks about the EU financial assistance have contradictions: on the one hand, he expresses his discontent with non-provision of support, and on the other, notes that Armenia does not need any allocated money. He even made an explanation about a fragment of his briefing at the Brussels airport.

"It was like this: during the meeting with one of the EU partners, I expressed bewilderment at the fact that the European Union did not increase the amount of assistance provided for Armenia, after the revolution. He said that the assistance was increased by EUR10 mln, " Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The disappointment of the Armenian prime minister can be understood. The thing is that in the future, Pashinyan, waiting for a more serious attitude on the part of Brussels, will face early parliamentary elections. Before that, the parliamentary political forces must approve the changes in the Electoral Code. In this situation, the logical question arises: will the Pashinyan's government be able to keep power in its hands after holding early parliamentary elections? Without financial support from the EU, this will be very problematic for Pashinyan.

As for the EU's attitude towards Pashinyan's visit to Brussels, one can judge that Europe is waiting for further developments in Armenia. Pashinyan proclaimed a course toward democratization, but not a change in the foreign policy. Pashinyan's loud statements that he will continue reforms in the country either with the help of the West or without it, in fact, is frank demagogy. In the West, they understand perfectly well that without resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia will not get out of the quagmire of social and economic problems.

Pashinyan's statements regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict did not add optimism to West. According to the Armenian premier, who has already clogged the negotiating process with new demands, "appeals for a peaceful settlement are a little detached from the context."

This happened on the background of the signing on July 11 in Brussels of the document on the priorities of the European Union-Azerbaijan partnership by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the EU representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini. This document, as well as in the communique of the Brussels summit of NATO, once again expressed support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan. In addition, these documents express support for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the above principles.

Pashinyan wants to show to the EU and the Armenian public that the results of his unsuccessful visit to Brussels do not mean anything. However, the harsh reality is that the EU once again supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and denied financial assistance to Armenia. Let Pashinyan make the conclusions from this.

