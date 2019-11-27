EU parliament approves von der Leyen commission team

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels’ next top official Ursula von der Leyen will take office on Sunday after winning a comfortable parliamentary majority for her plan to build a green sup

The 61-year-old conservative takes office with Europe challenged to find its new role alongside geopolitical and economic giants the United States and China.

Her path to office, delayed from November 1, was rocky and Brussels’ power has been undermined by Franco-German rivalry and Britain’s imminent exit.

But on Wednesday the European Parliament in Strasbourg gave the former German defence minister a 461 to 157 vote of confidence to allow her 27-strong commission to get to work on December 1.

“I ask for your support to give Europe a new start,” she said, in a largely well-received speech attended by the massed ranks of the new commissioners and in which she shifted fluently between English, French and German.

“Our union will embark on transformation that will touch every part of our society and economy and we will do it because it will be the right thing to do, not because it will be easy,” she said.

She hailed the Dutch vice-president that she was obliged by member states to pick as her deputy, socialist Frans Timmermans, as the right man for the dossier.

And she promised a “European green deal... for the health of our planet, our people and our economy.”

News.Az

News.Az