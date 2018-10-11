EU parliament to remove 'Islamophobic' election poster

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a letter, parliament president Antonio Tajani said the parliament apologised for "any offence caused"

The European Parliament will take down a poster depicting Muslim migrants, branded "Islamophobic" by a UK MEP, EUobserver, an independent online newspaper, reported.

Conservative Sajjad Karim raised concerns over the giant ad recently put up in Brussels ahead of the May 2019 European elections.

It showed a headscarfed woman with the words: "Because we need to work together to manage migration." In a letter, parliament president Antonio Tajani said the parliament apologised for "any offence caused".

