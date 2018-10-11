Yandex metrika counter

EU parliament to remove 'Islamophobic' election poster

  • World
  • Share
EU parliament to remove 'Islamophobic' election poster

In a letter, parliament president Antonio Tajani said the parliament apologised for "any offence caused"

The European Parliament will take down a poster depicting Muslim migrants, branded "Islamophobic" by a UK MEP, EUobserver, an independent online newspaper, reported.  

Conservative Sajjad Karim raised concerns over the giant ad recently put up in Brussels ahead of the May 2019 European elections. 

It showed a headscarfed woman with the words: "Because we need to work together to manage migration." In a letter, parliament president Antonio Tajani said the parliament apologised for "any offence caused". 

News.Az 

 

 

 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      