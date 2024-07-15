EU plans to boycott Hungary’s foreign affairs summit - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, will summon the EU foreign ministers to a “formal” foreign affairs council at the same time as Viktor Orban's summit, according to three EU diplomats with direct knowledge of the plan and who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the move, News.Az reports citing Politico.

“If there’s a formal foreign affairs council, organized by the high representative [Borrell] the same day, the ministers won’t be able to go to Budapest,” said one of the diplomats.Another added that by boycotting the Budapest meeting, the other foreign ministers wanted to “send a clear signal that Hungary does not speak for the EU.”The plan has already been discussed informally with several EU countries, including France and Germany. On Wednesday, Borrell’s team will present the plan to the EU’s 27 permanent representatives.

