EU plans to resume Georgia's membership process after October elections

The European Union (EU) plans to restart Georgia's accession process following the country’s parliamentary elections on October 26.

This was announced by Pavel Gerchinsky, the EU's permanent representative in Tbilisi, during a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "We expect to resume work on Georgia’s EU membership shortly after the elections, aiming to make up for lost time. We are prepared to collaborate with any democratically elected government, but if core principles such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are violated, Georgia’s EU membership will not be possible," Gerchinsky stated.He further expressed concern over recent decisions made by Georgian authorities since the country was granted candidate status in December 2023, which he believes have distanced Georgia from its EU aspirations."Instead of advancing towards the EU membership dream shared by 90% of the Georgian population, some of your government’s decisions have moved the country further away from that goal, as they contradict the EU's core values," Gerchinsky added. Georgia received official EU candidate status in December 2023 , joining eight other nations, including Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine, in seeking membership.

