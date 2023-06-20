EU plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian military this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the European Union Mission for Military Assistance to Ukraine, 30 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned to be trained this year, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

"In 2023, within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine, it is planned to train 30 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including soldiers of the Transatlantic Force," the statement said.

As reported, the participants of the Ramstein 13 meeting discussed the plans of the US European Command, as well as individual European countries, to train Ukrainian soldiers on aircraft, tanks and other platforms, as well as to ensure the effectiveness of the transferred weapons.

News.Az