EU plans vehicle speed limiters from 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speed limiting technology looks set to become mandatory for all vehicles sold in Europe from 2022, after new rules were provisionally agreed by the EU, BBC reported.

Campaigners welcomed the move, saying it would save thousands of lives.

The UK's Vehicle Certification Agency has previously said the UK will align with EU vehicle standards after Brexit.

The road safety charity Brake called it a "landmark day", but the AA said "a little speed" helps with overtaking or joining motorways.

Safety measures approved by the European Commission included intelligent speed assistance (ISA), advanced emergency braking and lane-keeping technology.

The EU says the plan could help avoid 140,000 serious injuries by 2038 and aims ultimately to cut road deaths to zero by 2050.

EU Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said: "Every year, 25,000 people lose their lives on our roads. The vast majority of these accidents are caused by human error.

"With the new advanced safety features that will become mandatory, we can have the same kind of impact as when safety belts were first introduced."

News.Az

News.Az