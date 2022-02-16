EU pledges continued support for Azerbaijan in demining its liberated lands

The European Union (EU) has allocated 2.5 million euros to support Azerbaijan in demining its territories, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat pledged the EU’s continued support for the Azerbaijani government in mine actions.

"Besides, we also provide support to Azerbaijan in raising awareness of the population about the mine threat," he said.

The EU Delegation is working with the Azerbaijani government to secure additional funding, Michalko added.

News.Az