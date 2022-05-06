EU provides Ukraine with 4B euros in aid over past ten weeks
- 06 May 2022 10:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The European Union has provided 4 billion euros in aid to Ukraine in the last ten weeks, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
She was speaking at an event dedicated to the future of a united Europe, which was organized Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The European Commission head noted that much remains at risk in Ukraine.
“This [war] is more difficult than a stress test for the EU economy,” von der Leyen added.