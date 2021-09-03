EU reaches vaccine delivery deal with AstraZeneca, ending legal battle over supply delays

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU has ended its legal dispute with AstraZeneca, announcing a deal to secure the delivery of the remaining doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to EU countries, Euronews reported.

This week the EU reached the 70 per cent threshold of fully vaccinating the adult population, but Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, "there are significant differences in vaccination rates between our Member States" adding that "the continued availability of vaccines, including AstraZeneca's, remain crucial."

AstraZeneca committed to delivering a total of 300 million doses by March 2022.

In April, the EU had started legal action against AstraZeneca over alleged breach of contract concerning delivery of its coronavirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca had committed to supplying 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter of 2021 but faced multiple delays to shipments.

The vaccine was a key part of the bloc's vaccination plan. It is cheaper and easier to use than shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

It has also been endorsed for use in over 50 countries.

News.Az