EU ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine: European Council head

The EU is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, the head of the European Council said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In his doorstep remarks ahead of the start of the second day of the NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, Charles Michel said: "We also support the ‘just peace’ formula proposed by (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the UN Charter, based on justice. There is no place for impunity."

Regarding relations with NATO, Michel said: “We, the EU, have excellent cooperation with NATO and we are working a lot in order for the EU to become more and more a security provider, in full coordination with NATO.”

