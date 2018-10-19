EU ready to support Azerbaijan in ensuring gender equality

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft “National Action Plan on curbing gender-based sex selection and taking appropriate response measures in Azerbaijan" was presented in Baku

The problem of the future child’s sex selection must be solved in developed countries, including Azerbaijan, otherwise future generations will suffer from this, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the presentation of the draft “National Action Plan on curbing gender-based sex selection and taking appropriate response measures in Azerbaijan.”

Considering early solution to this problem important, Jankauskas noted that the causes must be identified and ways to solve this problem should be found.

Jankauskas added that the EU is ready to provide support to Azerbaijan to solve this problem and ensure gender equality.

News.Az

News.Az