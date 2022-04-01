EU reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s demining actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union supports Azerbaijan’s demining actions, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Friday.

He was speaking at the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The EU is one of Azerbaijan’s main partners in demining issues, said the diplomat, stressing that 2.5 million euros have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency so far.

“Mines are the deadliest weapon and do not differentiate between the military and the civilian population. For this reason, 80 percent of mine victims are children. Demining is necessary for people, and these problems must be solved for the future of the population,” he added.

Michalko also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working with Azerbaijan to achieve the SDGs.

News.Az