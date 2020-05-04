EU reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union remains committed in its support to territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all its partners, including Azerbaijan, said, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, according to a message posted on the European Parliament’s website.

He made the remarks while answering the question of a MEP regarding the recent so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The high representative stressed that the EU remains committed in its support to established formats for peaceful resolution of disputes.

“In the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the EU continues to support the efforts and proposals of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Group Co-Chairs toward the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including through the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus,” he said.

Borrell also referred to the statement issued by the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on 31 March 2020.

"EU reiterated that it does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which the so-called 'presidential and parliamentary elections' were held in Nagorno-Karabakh on that day," said the statement. "This event cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiation process."

News.Az