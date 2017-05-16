EU remains as main foreign trade partner of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani residents traded with physical and juridical persons of 149 countries in January-March 2017, 143 countries exported goods to Azerbaijan, 84 countries imported from Azerbaijan.

State Statistical Committee says the foreign trade turnover during the reporting period made up $5,090,900,000 (+10.6% from previous year), including export amounted to $3,578,100,000 (-9.2), import to $1,512,800,000 (-27.3%) and positive balance stood at $2,065,300,000.



In the reporting period, 39.1% of trade links were established with EU countries, 11.8% - with CIS countries and 49.1% - with other countries.

