EU renews sanctions against Belarus

The EU Council on Monday decided to impose restrictive measures on additional 26 individuals and 2 entities from Belarus, in view of the situation in the country.

Restrictive measures were imposed on various members of the judiciary, the heads and deputy heads of various correctional institutions (prisons and a pre-trial detention centre), the EU Council said in a statement News.Az reports.According to the statement, today’s listings also include individuals who, as business owners, part-owners, associates, or members of boards of directors, benefitted from the regime, including through the privileges awarded or advantages granted to their companies by the regime, and contributed to circumvent EU sanctions.Vlate Logistik LLC, a Belarusian transport and storage company, is one of the two sanctioned entities, together with its shareholders Aleh Barabanau, Aleh Herasim, Aleh Paitrou, Dzmitry Zamulevich, and Uladzimir Arkadzyeu.Lastly, the other sanctioned entity is Ruzekspeditsiya LLC, a Belarusian company.Altogether, EU restrictive measures against Belarus now apply to 287 individuals and 39 entities.Those designated today are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU member states, the statement said.

