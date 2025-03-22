EU's plan to increase military aid to Ukraine is in disarray

The original formulation of the "Kallas plan" had been to ship Ukraine at least 1.5 million rounds of artillery ammunition in 2025. That idea, presented last month, was shot down by a Hungarian veto. Then she tried again, banking on a coalition of willing states to dig into their weapons stores and national coffers to deliver up to €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Unfortunately for Kallas — and for Ukraine — her plan didn't survive impact with the reality of a European Union where interest in making sacrifices for Kyiv varies dramatically from country to country.

Southern nations — much further from the Russian threat — are less eager than those in the east or the north. But in the end, even France, the bloc's biggest military power, balked at giving a thumbs-up to the aid package.

It wasn't for lack of trying on Kallas' part.

On Wednesday she wrote to foreign and defense ministers proposing a far more modest plan, calling "as the first step" for the provision of 2 million rounds of large-caliber artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

“The realistic plan would be the €5 billion for the ammunition and that’s what we’re working on right now,” she told reporters before the start of the leaders' meeting. "This amount of ammunition is available on the market and could be delivered in 2025."