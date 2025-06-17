EU's top diplomat says solution to the crisis is diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas says that should the US get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, it would “definitely drag the region into a broader conflict and that is in nobody’s interest", News.az reports citing BBC.

EU foreign ministers held a conference call today to discuss the situation in the Middle East. Kallas said that all EU member states “agree that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and that is the end goal”.

There are different views on Iran’s nuclear programme amongst member states. “What can we do to deescalate the situation? The EU has a role to play, I spoke to the Iranian foreign minister yesterday and we agree that the solution to the crisis is diplomacy. The stability of the region is in everyone’s interest," she said.

Asked about what today’s call had achieved, Kallas said: “The concrete result of the call is enhanced coordination for evacuation of our citizens, some member states have planes used to evacuate and we are making sure that we coordinate efforts between member states.” No details of evacuation plans were given.

News.Az