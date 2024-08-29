EU's top diplomat urges Ukraine's allies to permit strikes inside Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's top diplomat urged Ukraine's allies to permit the country to conduct military strikes within Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke about Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia during a meeting in Brussels, where he said, "We need to lift restrictions on the use of weaponry against Russian military targets, in accordance with international law.""The weaponry that we are providing to Ukraine has to have full use, and the restrictions have to be lifted in order for the Ukrainians to be able to target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weaponry is useless," Borrell said while speaking with reporters.The U.S. imposes restrictions on Ukraine's use of the long-range ballistic missiles it provides, and some EU members also limit how their weapons are used. Meanwhile, Ukraine is eager to strike airfields and other military installations inside Russia that are used to launch attacks on its forces and civilians.During a news conference on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder was asked whether the U.S. would reconsider its restrictions on Ukraine's use of American-supplied missiles."You've heard us say that the Ukrainians can use U.S. security assistance to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, in other words counterfire," Ryder said. "But as it relates to long-range strike, deep strikes into Russia, our policy has not changed."

